Vincennes City Council Approves Funding for Retiring Police Officer

The Vincennes City Council has approved on first reading just over 85-thousand dollars for Denny Holt. The funding from the Police Pension Fund is part of Holt’s retirement from the City Police force. Holt is the last of the City Police officers to retire under the DROP plan. The City will receive reimborsement from the State of Indiana for the funding they put out.

The Vincennes City Police Merit Commission will forward an officer to take Holt’s position on the City Police Department. The next officer will be forwarded from the top of the testing list, to start through the hiring process.