Vincennes City Police are checking on an auto theft reported last night from Thorne Auto Sales at 910 Main Street.
The theft was reported from the auto dealer around six-20 last night. Knox County Sheriff’s officials recovered the car overnight.
Authorities have not made an arrest in the case at this time. No other details have been released, pending further investigation.
VPD Checking on Auto Theft from Vincennes Auto Dealer
