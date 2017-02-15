City of Bicknell Purchase Two New Pieces of Playground Equipment

The City of Bicknell has announced the purchase of two new pieces of playground equipment for South Side Park in Bicknell. Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook says the purchase was in the planning stages for a long time. The City will buy the equipment through its EDIT funds.

In other business, the Bicknell City Council approved on firet reading a re-zoning for land on State Road 67 at Washington Street. The re-zoning would allow for a new beauty shop to use land that was once the home of a Pentecostal church. The re-zoning petition will now be considered by the Knox County Area Plan Commission.

Finally, the Bicknell City Council has determined to take over the former McAlister property for re-sale. The property’s value has been estimated to be around 170-thousand dollars.