City of Vincennes Provides Money to Supplement VPD Building-Related Grant

The Vincennes Board of Works has received bids for window and exterior work at Vincennes City Police headquarters. Two bidders came forward with bids for the work– one for masonry work, and the other for the windows.

The combined bids came in just under 158-thousand dollars– which exceeds a 100-thousand dollar grant for the work. Schlomer and Associates bid 77-thousand, 500 dollars for the masonry work, while Mominee Studios, Incorporated asked 79-thousand, 425 dollars for the window replacement. Vincennes City Council approved payment of the remainder from City funds, so the City could still use the grant money.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the project has been in the works for a while…

Yochum also explains why the process has been slower than expected…

The grant requires the windows to be installed, and the masonry work to be completed, by the end of June.