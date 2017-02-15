KC Commissioners, Council Meet in Joint Session

The Knox County Commissioners and Council discussed various issues yesterday during a joint meeting at the Vincennes Fortnightly Club. The over hour-long session was a chance for both sides to work on various issues of interest between the two groups.

Knox County Commissioners’ president Kellie Streeter says of the topics they covered, two stand out…

Other discussion topics included the County’s transparency portal, updates to the County’s Micro-Vote system, and work with the County Highway Department.

Streeter wants to joint sessions to be held at three-month intervals…