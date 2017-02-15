Knox County Fighting DLGF Budget Cut

If all stands as is, Knox County will receive Three Hundred Thousand Dollars less this year from the state than originally budgeted. The Department of Local Government Finance cut the county’s funds based on what they say is a new state formula. But local officials, their financial consultant, and the association of counties all say the DLGF is wrong. There will be a meeting today in Indianapolis with the state agency where county officials will try to get the cut reversed. County Council President Bob Lechner says there will be consequences if they can’t turn the state decision around.

State Senator Mark Messmer will support Knox County officials at the meeting today. Only eleven of the 92 counties in the state are adversely affected by the formula change.