Knox County Representatives Meet with DLGF Today in Indianapolis

A group representing the Knox County Council met this morning with officials from the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance. The meeting concerned a 300-thousand dollar budget cut for Knox County this year.

In a meeting described as “fairly intense,” Knox County Council president Bob Lechner, county financial consultant Ben Roeger, State Senator Mark Messmer, and State Representative Thomas Washburne met with D-L-G-F officials. Lechner claims the state financial officials blamed the cut on an “internal interpretation” of a different funding formula used in 2017. Knox County is one of only 11 counties statewide affected by the D-L-G-F interpretation.

Knox County is seeking a reversal of the state decision to cut 300-thousand dollars from the County’s budget. The D-L-G-F’s decision on a reversal is pending. Lechner also thanked the help of State Legislators Washburne and Messmer; he believes their presence at the meeting boosted the County’s chances for the funding’s restoration.