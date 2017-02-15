LHS Places Three on All Big-8 Girls Basketball Team

Vincennes Lincoln Has Placed Three Players On The Big 8 All Conference Team. Being Tabbe All Conference Were Sophomore Alison Hein, Junior Abi Haynes And Senior Haleigh Hipshers. Also Tabbed All Big 8, Washington’s Sarah Lewis And Hannah Shrieves, For Princeton, Brooke James And Kiare Young, From Jasper, Claire Knies, Boonville’s Ariel Blankenship, And Mount Carmel’s Kylie Terrell. Lincoln Shared The Big 8 Conference Championship With Boonville Both Finished 5-1 In League Play.

Some Area Players Have Been Named To The Hoosier Basketball Coaches Associaton All District Teams. Vincennes Lincoln’s Kacy Cramer, Lauren Hipsher And Haleigh Hipsher Are District One Picke. Rivet’s Anna Donovan Was Also Selected For The District One Team. Washington’s Calie Garland And Kaitlyn Daviss Are All District. Also Sullivan’s Ashley Durall And Bloomfield’s Felecity Graf Were Named To The District One Team Washington’s Gretchen Miles Is District One Coach Of The Year.

Named To The Hbca District Two Team Were Wood Memorial’s Brenna Maikranz And Chloe Bartley. From Princeton, Brooke James And Wood Memorial Head Coach Johnnie Bartley Is District Two Coach Of The Year.