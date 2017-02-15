LHS Snap Losing Streak; SK Defeats Rivet

The Vincennes Lincoln Alices Picked Up A Much Need Win On The High School Hardwood Last Night As The Alices Put The Brakes On A Four Game Losing Skid With A 64-51 Win Over Visiting Mount Vernon. The Teams Were Tied At 14 All After One Quarter . Lincoln Went Up 34-17 At The Half And Owned A 47-31 Lead Heading Into The Final Period. The Wildcats Came Back To Cut The Lead To Six But Lincoln Bounced The Lead Back Out To Double Figures And Went On To Pick Up The Victory.

The 7-13 Alices Had Four Players In Double Figures. Grant Oexmann Had 14 Points. Brayden Seger And Caden Kotter Had 12 Each And Tate Shuckman Scored 10. The Lincoln Jv Was Also A Winner With A 53-38 Victory. Isaa C Lane Had 17 And Hunter Hopwood Tossed In 12. Lincoln Plays Again On Friday Night At Evansville Memorial.

The South Knox Spartans Jumped Out To An 18-6 First Quarter Lead And Went On To Drop Vincennes Rivet 61-42. For 15-5 South Knox, Sam Downen Had 16 Points, Gannon Bobe And Brandon Fickling Had 12 Each And Nick Johnson Added 10. For 5-15 Rivet, Colton Mouzin Had 13 Points And Mccaine Claycomb Chipped In With 11. South Knox Also Won The Jv Contest 55-22. For South Knox, Gage Bobe Had 18 And Justin Fickling Added 16. South Knox Is Back In Action On Saturday When The Host Washington. Rivet Plays Again Friday Night At Barr-reeve.

Elsewhere In Boys Basketball Play Last Night, Loogootee Dropped Washington Catholic 65-35, Gibson Southern Downed Pike Central 66-63, Jasper Beat Princeton 55-452, Northeast Dubois Defeated Shoals 56-46, Wood Memorial Rolled By Evansville North 81-46, Sullivan Got By Bloomfield 53-46, Forest Park Downed Boonville 45-35, Evansville Memorial Cruised By Evansville Central 88-35, Evansville Bosse Downed Evansville Harrison 72-65, Carmi Dropped Lawrenceville 54-43.

The North Knox Fifth Grade Girls Basketball Team Improved To 13 And Oh With A 32-14 Win Over Carlisle. Madison Mccory Had 14 And Cora Armes Had 10. North Knox Plays Host To Linton Tonight At Home With Linton At 6p

The Vincennes University Men’s Basketball Team Is In Action At Home Tonight With Lewis And Clark College. The Blazers Carry A 23-1 Record Into The Game. Tipoff Time At The P.e. Complex Is 7p.