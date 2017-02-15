Most of SK Budget Left Intact for 2017

South Knox Schools Superintendent Tim Grove reported the State of Indiana has left the Corporation’s general fund intact for this year. Therefore, the Corporation’s eight-point-two million dollar budget will stay in place for 2017. Grove says this is first time in years the general fund budget has not been reduced by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.

The D-L-G-F did slice two other Corporation budgets. Both the Corporation’s debt serice and capital projects funds were reduced for this year. Another reduction is a positive one for Corporation taxpayers; the tax rate dropped by half a cent, to 66-point-oh-one cents per hundred dollars in assessed property value. The previous rate had been at 66-point-five-six cents per hundred. Grove reported the tax rate is at its lowest level since 2014.