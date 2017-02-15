Princeton Man Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting

A Princeton man was injured in an officer-involved shooting at the Chuckles convenience store on Willow Street in Vincennes.

The incident happened just before nine p-m in the parking lot of the business. State Police spotted a Dodge Ram driven by a 35 year-old man wanted for a parole violation.

The un-named suspect was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of his injuries. No police officers were injured in the shooting.

Vincennes city Police assisted Indiana State Police at the scehe of the officer-involved shooting.