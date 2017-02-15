Princeton Man Dies Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Vincennes *UPDATE*

A Princeton man has died after an officer-involved shooting last night. The incident happened at the Chuckles convenience store on Willow Street in Vincennes. The man was identified as 35 year-old David Zimmerman.

Just before nine p-m in the parking lot of the business, when a State Police spotted a Dodge Ram driven by Zimmerman. He was wanted on a parole violation on an original charge of manslaughter. After police arrived on the scene in unmarked vehicles, authorities report Zimmerman’s truck collided with one of the police vehicles. Police also say they opened fire when Zimmerman reportedly reached for a weapon. After the shooting, Zimmerman was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he passed away. No police officers were injured in the shooting.

Vincennes city Police assisted Indiana State Police at the scene of the officer-involved shooting.