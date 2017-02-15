SK School Board Approves SPARTA Bid Advertising

The South Knox School Board has approved advertising for bids for the coming SPARTA schools renovation project. Project engineer Schmidt and Associates estimated the final cost of SPARTA at 12 million dollars for the middle-high school, and just over three million dollars for the elementary. The figures fit under the cap of just over 15 million dollars for the overall SPARTA project.

South Knox Schools Superintendent Tim Grove is planning the bid opening and awards for March and April. The planned project renovations are scheduled to start on Memorial Day weekend– after school is dismissed for the year.