UPDATE* Names of Police Involved in Fatal Shooting Released

The names of the policemen involved in last night’s police action shooting have been released.

The three Indiana State Police involved include 25-year master trooper Shaun Hannum, 9-year veteran trooper Korey Mauck, and 9 year trooper Justin Bean.

The three were involved in the police-action shooting of 35 year-old David Zimmerman. Police shot the Princeton man after police claim he reached for a weapon. Zimmerman was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The State Police SWAT team and U-S Marshals Task Force were working together to locate and arrest Zimmerman on a parole violation warrant. Both the Indiana State Police and U-S Marshals Task Force were on the scene when Zimmerman was shot.