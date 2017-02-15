Vincennes City Council Passes Various Financial Ordinances

The Vincennes City Council passed various ordinances on final reading, and approved others on first reading, at their latest meeting.

The final financial approvals include an ordinance for two separate Riverwalk items. The first is 14-thousand, 353 dollars for work on the Riverwalk– to be paid from EDIT funds; the other Riverwalk-related item is 13-thousand dollars for a U-T-V to maintain the area. The U-T-V will be paid for from Riverboat funds.

The other final approvals are for 37-thousand, 500 dollars for funding of the Vincennes YMCA’s Van Go program, and 150-thousand dollars toward funding of the Knox County Development Corporation.

Council also approved some new items– including just under 25-thosuand dollars for both Pioneer Oil, and work at Second and Niblack. The money will come from the City’s EDIT funds. Finally, Council approved the use of 124-thousand dollars for services rendered by Low Financial Systems. The financial system funding will come from City Riverboat money. The additional appropriation will bring the City Clerk-Treasurer’s office up to speed with the latest financial equipment and software.

Council approved all the funding requests unanimously.