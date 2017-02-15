Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday after a drug-related search in the 400-block of South Fourth Street.
Officers found a meth lab, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia at a home occupied by 36 year-old John Helderman. Helderman is charged with the meth-making and drug possession charges, along with a count of resisting arrest. Helderman was booked into the Knox County Jail.
The Indiana State Police Meth Lab cleanup team was called in to dismantle the meth lab.
VPD Arrest Vincennes Man Following Meth Lab Discovery
Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday after a drug-related search in the 400-block of South Fourth Street.