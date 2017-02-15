VPD Arrest Vincennes Man Following Meth Lab Discovery

February 15, 2017 News Leave a reply
VPD Vincennes - VPD 3

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday after a drug-related search in the 400-block of South Fourth Street.
Officers found a meth lab, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia at a home occupied by 36 year-old John Helderman. Helderman is charged with the meth-making and drug possession charges, along with a count of resisting arrest. Helderman was booked into the Knox County Jail.
The Indiana State Police Meth Lab cleanup team was called in to dismantle the meth lab.

Tags: , , , , ,