VPD Arrest Vincennes Man Following Meth Lab Discovery

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday after a drug-related search in the 400-block of South Fourth Street.

Officers found a meth lab, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia at a home occupied by 36 year-old John Helderman. Helderman is charged with the meth-making and drug possession charges, along with a count of resisting arrest. Helderman was booked into the Knox County Jail.

The Indiana State Police Meth Lab cleanup team was called in to dismantle the meth lab.