Indiana House Considering Road Improvement Funding Options

The full Indiana House is considering further funding to improve roads and bridges across the state. Increased funding to pay for the extra road work has passed the Indiana House Ways and Means Committee. The funding increase is backed by the Indiana Farm Bureau. I-F-B spokeswoman Katrina Hall says Farm Bureau members have backed increased road funding for years…

The current improvement proposal calls for a ten-cent a gallon inrease in the state’s gasoline tax, along with other fuel taxes and fees. Hall feels the gas tax is the fairest way to fund road improvements…

Some changes to the bill are possible, since the Ways and Means Committee vote was not unanimous. The road improvement bill is now before the full Indiana House.