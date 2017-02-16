ISP Arrest Washington Man on Home Detention-Related Case

Indiana State Police arrested a Washington man Wednesday on a warrant for a Petition to Revoke Home Detention.

24-year-old Travis Peterson is being held under a half million dollars bond in the Daviess County Security Center.

Washington Police arrested 29-year-old Rodne Germain of Washington Wednesday for Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Operator Never Licensed.

Germain is being held without bond.

Washington Police arrested 32-year-old Oakley Phillips of Washington Wednesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.

Phillips was released from jail on $2,500 bond.

Washington Police arrested 61-year-old Phillip George of Bloomfield Tuesday for Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Operating a Vehicle While

Intoxicated Endangering a Person.

George is being held without bond.

196 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Thursday morning.