Princeton Man Involved in Vincennes Shooting Was Wanted for Escape

A Princeton man killed Tuesday night in a police action shooting in Vincennes had been wanted for escape in Gibson County.

35-year-old David Zimmerman pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in January of 2006 in the shooting death of Wade Vore of Princeton at the Sunset Bar & Grill in Patoka in 2005.

He served just under five years in prison.

Zimmerman disappeared after removing an electronic home monitoring device and failing to appear for a December court hearing on a petition to revoke his probation due to a positive drug screen.

The Gibson County Prosecutor filed a charge of Escape against Zimmerman in January.

Indiana State Troopers shot and killed Zimmerman Tuesday night at the Vincennes Chuckles Convenience Store after police say he reached for a weapon.