Vincennes YMCA chief executive offier Rob LaRoy is leaving the Vincennes Y” to move back to his native Michigan.
In a letter to YMCA Board members, LaRoy announced he is taking a position with the YMCA of Michiana and Tracy, Michigan. The location is 20 minutes away from his hometown of Three Rivers, Michigan.
The move ends LaRoy’s three-year tenure with the Vincennes YMCA. The YMCA Board will start the process to find LaRoy’s successor immediately.
Rob LaRoy Stepping Down as Vincennes YMCA CEO
