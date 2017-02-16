South Knox Approves Summer Projects

The South Knox School Board approved a set of projects for completion this summer. The list includes the replacement of South Knox’s plastic gym seats with wooden ones. Lee Company will do the work for just under 58-thousand dollars.

Other projects include movement of the Corporation’s greenhouse, since the move will be needed as part of the SPARTA project; work on the bleachers, press box, and placement of a new concession stand at the track and soccer facility, and installation of new restrooms at the South Knox baseball diamond. Finally, the Corporation will see replacement of three H-V-A-C units with three gas-powered models. The cost of all the summer projects together is estimated to be just over 200-thousand dollars.

In other business, the Board heard timeline dates for the South Knox summer school program. South Knox summer school is proposed to run from June 12th to the 29th. The Board is expected to approve the dates next month, employ Summer School teachers in April, and open bids for summer school routes on May second. The final step will be awarding Summer School bus routes, and hiring additional Summer School teachers at the Board’s regular session on May ninth.