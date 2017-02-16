Vincennes Fire Department Makes Equipment Purchases

The Vincennes City Fire Department is continuing the process to purchase new equipment. One of the main purchases– a new fire engine– is now out for bid; the engine bid opening is set for the next meeting of the Vincennes Board or Works on Monday, February 27th.

The City Fire Department is also going forward with other equipment-improvement purchases. Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff says one equipment upgrade is for new firefighter radios…

Pinkstff says another completed purchase is a customized pickup truck for official use by the Department’s battalion chiefs…

Department officials are also considering newer model fire helmets and boots for the Department’s use.