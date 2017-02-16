Vincennes Water Plant Construction On Time, Budget

Construction at the Vincennes Water Utilities’ updated drinking water facility is on time and on budget. Officials from Midwestern Engineering told the city’s Utility Services Board yesterday the project is around 25 to 30 percent complete at this time.

Vincennes Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie believes the new facility will be online by late summer. Bouchie also is thankful this year’s winter weather has allowed for project construction straight through since October of last year.