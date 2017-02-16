VU Basketball Moves to 24-1 with Win Over Lewis and Clark

The Fifth Ranked Vu Men’s Basketball Team Continued Its Winning Ways Last Night As The 24-1 Blazers Dropped Lewis & Clark, 77-68 At The P.e. Complex. Chris Darrington Led Vu With 30 Points. Isaiah Tisdale Dropped In 16 Points And Grabbed 11 Rebounds. Nate Hansen Added 12 Points. The Blazers Play Again Saturday Afternoon At Olney Central.

The North Knox Fifth Grade Girls Basketball Team Moved To 14-0 With A 44-11 Win Over Linton. Madison Mccory Had 20 Points And Reagan Jones Added 10. They Play Again Tonight At White River Valley.

Members Of The Vincennes Lincoln Boys Swim Teams Will Compete Tonight At The Jasper Sectional. Preliminaries Are Tonight At 6;30 With Finals On Saturday.

This Week’s Edition Of The Josh Thompson Show Is Tonight Live From The Hart Street Mcdonald’s Beginning At 6;30 On Wzdm 92.1fm.