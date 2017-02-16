Washington Woman Arrested After Wrong Way Trip on I-69

Indiana State Police arrested a Washington woman yesterday after she was driving the wrong way on Interstate 69 near U-S 50.

Troopers found a car driven by 45 year-old Tracey Gross of Washington driving northbound in the southbound lanes. After pulling Gross off the road, authorities found she was driving while “extremely impaired” by a controlled substance. Gross is charged with operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance, public intoxication, and reckless driving.

Anyone who sees a dangerous driver on area roads should report it by calling 9-1-1. The call could stop a potentially dangerous incident from happening.