City of Vincennes Accepting Main Street Phase Two Design Proposals

The City of Vincennes is accepting requests for proposals for designing Phase Two of the Main Street project. Phase Two covers Main Street from Jamestown Square Apartments to just past Sievers Road. It is the second of a three-phase planned upgrade of Main Street eastward from 22nd Street out to Richard Bauer Drive.

The deadline for proposal requests is Thursday, February 23rd. Renovation work on Phase Two is set to start in mid-2020. It is also part of the Indiana Department of Transportation’s 2021 fiscal year projects list; INDOT’s 2021 fiscal year will start July first of 2020.