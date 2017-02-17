City of Vincennes Approved to Apply for OCRA Main Street Grant

The City of Vincennes is among several Indiana communities invited to apply for an OCRA grant for state funding. The City has sent a Letter of Interest for its Main Street Revitalization program.

Vincennes was one of seven cities, and three from southwest Indiana, to be interested in a Main Street revitalization grant. The other two area cities to show Main Street-related interest were Sullivan and Boonville.

The Main Street development was one of five categories of interest for OCRA community development grants. The others categories include blight clearance, public facilities, stormwater improvement, and wastewater or drinking water improvement. In this area, Daviess County has expressed interest in public facilities upgrades; while the towns of Dugger and Shoals want stormwater improvements.

The applications for Round One of the commuity Development grants will be due in the weeks to come.