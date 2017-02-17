Life After Meth Reports Success Continues in Program

Operators of the Knox County drug program – Life After Meth – or LAM have released their latest report prior to their annual celebration set for next week in Vincennes. Director Peter Haskins says last year the program served 32 women – up 39% from the year before. The average age of a female participant was 32 years old, with three children, and had started using drugs at age 13. Almost seven out of ten had used multiple illegal drugs. In 2016, 26 men were in the program up just two from the previous year. Average age was 34 with two children. The onset of drug use also began at age 13. Eight out of ten used multiple drugs prior to entering the program. Haskins says that six out of ten men in the program are still clean after three years and haven’t been rearrested and almost 90 percent of the women are not using drugs after three years without an arrest. When it comes to getting and keeping jobs Haskins reports, 46 LAM participants are currently working in the community. The Life After Meth 8th Annual Banquet is set for this coming Thursday at 6:30 pm at the Highland Woods Community Center.