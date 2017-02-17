New Ownership Team to Take Over, Improve Vincennes Golf Course

A new ownership team has purchased Vincennes’ golf course facility. The course will now be under the care of developer Mike Sievers and businessman L-J Benjamin.

The new owners have pledged to take over and improve the course. Sievers says the deal will be completed either in late February or early March.

Benjamin’s American Hospitality Group will run the facility. Benjamin also runs the Towne Place Suites and Gilbert’s Restaurant– both on Willow Street in Vincennes.

Sievers says the first changes to the current clubhouse will begin in the weeks to come.

The developers’ goal is to keep the course open, and improve the facility for the community’s use. Benjamin says pricing guidelines for membership and public play will be set in the coming weeks.