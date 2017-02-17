RDC to Consider Donation for Tree Restoration

The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission is set to consider donation for a tree-restoration project in Vincennes.

R-D-C member Marc McNeece is working toward placement of new trees near the Hart Street/U-S 41 overpass. McNeece and fellow Commission member Tim Smith is working with the City Tree Board to place the new trees in that area. The new trees will replace a set of dead trees that were removed from near the overpass.

The R-D-C could consider a donation to the tree-replacement plan as early as next month.