Three Knox County Teams in Basketball Action Tonight

Boys High School Basketball Action Is On The Sports Agenda For Tonight:

The Vincennes Lincoln Alices Make The Trip Down To Evansville Memorial To Take On The Tiger. Lincoln Is 7-13 While Memorial Is 12-7.

Jv Is At 6;30 With Varsity Play At 8 And You Can Hear The Game On Wzdm 92.1fm.

The 5-15 Rivet Patriots Are At Home To Host 19-2 Barr-reeve. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30 And You Can Hear The Game On 97.7 Fm Waov.

The 5-15 North Knox Warriors Will Entertain 10-11 Bloomfield, Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30. You Can Hear The Game On Wuzr 105.7fm.

Elsewhere Tonight, Washington Is At Mount Carmel, With The Winner Claiming The Big 8 Conference Crown, Washington Catholic Visits Springs Valley, North Daviess Goes To White River Valley, Gibson Southern Visits Wood Memorial, Pike Central Hosts Forest Park, Loogootee Goes To Norhteast Dubois, Jasper Is At Floyd Central, South Spencer Hosts Southridge, Linton Hosts North Central, Sullivan Travels To Robinson, Boonville Visits North Posey, Heritage Hills Hosts Tell City, Castle Journeys To Henderson County, Kentucky, Evasnville Boss Is At Evasnville Mater Dei, Evansville Reitz Plays At Mount Vernon And Lawrenceville Hosts Paris While Red Hill Visits Flora.