Three Swimmers from LHS Advance to Sectional Finals Saturday

Members Of The Vincennes Lincoln Boys Swim Team Competed In The Sectional Prelims At Jasper Last Night. Nate Kaffenberger, Gage Cooper And Robert Jones All Qualified To Swim In The Finals On Saturday At Jasper.

The North Knox Fifth Grade Girls Basketball Team Finished Up Its Season With A Perfect 15-0 Record With A 29-11 Win Over White River Valley. Briley Utt Had 6 Points And Madison Mccory Added 5.

The North Knox Fifth Grade Boys Basketball Team Improved To 8-7 With A 26-14 Win Over Flaget. Blake Goodwin Had 6 Points And Kade Groteguth, Caleb Bottum, And Carter Lemberg Had Four Apiece.