Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum Hopes to Make State of City Address Later This Month

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum hopes to deliver the “State of the City” address on Monday, February 27th. State law requires the Mayor to give the State of the City address each year. The address traditionally follows that evening’s Vincennes City Council session.

Mayor Yochum says he will deliver the speech on the 27th– if all the statistics are avaiable…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/02/17040855/NEW0004_Joe-Yochum-cut-1_oq...-THE-CITY_0-00-10.057.mp3

Yochum says whenever those final stats become available, they will paint a good picture of the year past– and the year to come…

The upcoming speech will be Mayor Yochum’s sixth State of the City address.