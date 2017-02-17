The Vincennes City Police Department is getting requests for quotes to outfit a new set of police vehicles. The cars were recently ordered by City Police Chief Dusty Luking, as part of a move to improve the City police fleet.
Luking says the new vehicles could be in the City’s hands sometime within the next three months…
The deadline for companies to submit quotes to equip the new police cars is this Monday. The new cars are part an approved Vincennes City Police vehicle rotation plan.
VPD Getting Quote Requests to Equip Police Vehicles
