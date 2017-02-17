VPD Getting Quote Requests to Equip Police Vehicles

The Vincennes City Police Department is getting requests for quotes to outfit a new set of police vehicles. The cars were recently ordered by City Police Chief Dusty Luking, as part of a move to improve the City police fleet.

Luking says the new vehicles could be in the City’s hands sometime within the next three months…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/02/17040848/NEW0010_Dusty-Luking-cut-1_oq..-PUT-IN_0-00-11.363.mp3

The deadline for companies to submit quotes to equip the new police cars is this Monday. The new cars are part an approved Vincennes City Police vehicle rotation plan.