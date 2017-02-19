Daviess County Arrests

The Daviess County Sherriff’s Department arrested Heather Christmas, age 39, for operating vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance and involuntary manslaughter. He is being held without bond.

Joy Wixom, age 45, was arrested for failure to appear. She is being held without bond.

Nicholas Mattingly, age 59, was arrested for failure to appear for operating vehicle while intoxicated- endangering a person. He is being held without bond.

The Washington Police Department arrested Greg Webb, age 37, for possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. He is being held at 2 thousand dollars bond.

Juan Vargas Junior, age 22, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia. He is being held at 2 thousand dollars bond.

Jenna Hill, age 22, was arrested for possession of a synthetic drug. She is being held without bond.

Jamie Tijerina, age 47, was arrested for operating vehicle while intoxicated. He is being held without bond.

The Indiana State Police arrested Jesse Day, age 35, for operating vehicle while intoxicated. He is being held without bond.