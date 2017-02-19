Knox County Arrests

Indiana State Police arrested Stephanie Stearns, age 28, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more. She is being held at 5 thousand dollars bond.

Benjamin Pippin, age 52, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is being held at 5 thousand dollars bond.

The Knox County Sherriff’s Department arrested Cody Allen, age 23, for failure to appear. He is being held without bond.