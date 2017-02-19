Sunday Sports

The Vincennes Lincoln Alices dropped another tough one last night as Gibson Southern beat the Alices 61-56 in overtime. The Alices led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter, then owned a 30-28 halftime lead and owned a 43-42 lead at the end of three. The two teams ended up tied at 56 all at the end of regulation. The Alices could not score in the overtime and the Titans came away with the victory.

Leading the scoring for the 7-15 Alices was Tate Shuckman with 17 points. Grant Oexmann and Brayden Seger added 14 each.

Alec Martin led 14-7 Gibson Southern with 19.

Lincoln won the JV game 54-29. Isaac Lane had 11 and Hunter Hopwood added 10.

The Alices wrap up regular season play on Friday at home with Evansville North.

South Knox Boys Basketball dropped to 15 -6 with a loss at home to Washington 48-45.

Brandon Fickling led with 11, Gannon Bobe had 9, Zach Welage and Nick Johnson scored 8 each. Sam Downen chipped in 7.

South Knox led 35-34 after 3 quarters, but could not hold onto the lead in the 4th, with Washington getting a late burst to win by 3.

The Spartans travel to Pike Central Tuesday night. JV tip at 6:00.

The Indiana Pacers recently went on a 7 game winning streak, and then let it all go to waste by following up with a 6 game losing streak leading right up to the All-Star Break. The Pacers did find something to cheer about during All-Star Weekend yesterday, with Indiana’s own Glenn Robinson the 3rd winning the Slam Dunk Contest! One of his dunks in the final round involved him jumping over teammate Paul George and slamming it backwards. The All-Star Game will be played tonight.