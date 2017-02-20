Bob D. Farrar, 65, of Vincennes, passed away Feb. 19, 2017, at his home.

Bob had worked at Hamilton Glass, and then moved to Murpheesboro, TN, where he went to work at Whirlpool. After retiring from Whirlpool, he moved back to Vincennes. Bob enjoyed living the country life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and put out a garden for several years. He liked to can what he grew. Bob was an Army veteran.

Born April 1, 1951, he was the son of Harvey and Dorothy (Leslie) Farrar. His father; his mother, Dorothy Banks; and his step-father, Wayne Banks preceded him.

Surviving are his sisters, Bonnie Walker and her husband, Donald, of Vincennes, and Barbara McGregor of Vincennes; brothers, Billy Farrar and his wife, Sharon, of Owensboro, KY, Bruce Farrar and his wife, Beverly, of Vincennes, Benny Farrar and his wife, Carolyn, of Murpheesboro, TN, Brett Farrar and his wife, Susie, of Murpheesboro, TN, and Bart Farrar of Vincennes, IN; step-mother, Raydell Farrar, of Lawrenceville, IL; half-sister, Sandy Higgins and her husband, Bill, of Lawrenceville, IL; half-brother, Jeff Farrar and his wife, Faith, of Lawrenceville, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

