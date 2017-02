Celestine Teen Killed in Accident

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office reports a 17-year-old Celestine teenager died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident on Purdue Farm Road near Patoka Lake.

Chad Knies was westbound when his vehicle ran off the roadway on a curve, struck an embankment and overturned.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from his vehicle.

Knies was a senior at Northeast Dubois High School.