County Teams Now Know Their Paths Through IHSAA Tournament

Pairings Were Drawn Yesterday For The Ihsaa Boys Basketball Tournament. Sectionals Will Begin On Tuesday Feb. 28th;

At The Washington Class 3a Boys Sectional, The First Game On The 28th Will Match Jasper Against Washington. The Winner Will Advance On To Play Pike Central In The Semi Finals On March 3rd. The Second Game On The 28th Will Match The Vincennes Lincoln Alices Against Southridge With The Winner Moving On To Play Princeton In The Second Semi Final Gam On March 3rd.

At The Eastern Greene Class 2a Boys Sectional, The First Game On The 28th Has Barr-reeve Playing Linton. The Winner Will Play Mitchell In Friday’s First Semi Final Game. The Second Game On The 28th Has The South Knox Spartans Playing Eastern Greene With The Winner Moving On To Play North Knox In The Second Semi Final Game On Friday.

At The North Daviess Class A Sectional, There Is Just On Game On Tuesday Feb. 28th As Vincennes Rivet Takes On Loogootee. The Winner Moves On To Play North Daviess In The Second Semi Final Game On Friday Night. The First Semi Final Game On Friday Has Washington Catholic Playing Shoals.

Sectional Championship Games Will Take Place On Saturday Night March The 4th. Indiana Boys High School Basketball Teams Will Wrap Up Regular Season Play This Week.