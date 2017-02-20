State Police arrested an Evansville woman for Driving While Intoxicated early Saturday morning after she crashed her car into a parked vehicle on 10th Street near Broadway in Vincennes.
Police say 28-year-old Stephanie Stearns had a blood alcohol level of .21% and tested positive for marijuana.
She was booked into the Knox County Jail on $4,000 bond.
Evansville Woman Arrested for Crashing Into Parked Car in Vincennes
