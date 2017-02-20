Girls’ State Finals Set for Saturday in Indianapolis; OCU Men Lose to Robert Morris-Peoria

While The Indiana Boys Basketball Tournament Is Set To Begin Next Week, The Girls Tournament Wraps Up This Saturday With The State Championship Games On The Agenda At Banker’s Life Fieldhouse. At 10:30am The Class A Title Game Matches Number One Ranked And 27-1 Wood Memorial Against 8th Ranked Union City Who Is 24-4. At Around 12:30 The Class 2a Championship Game Pits Number 5 Oak Hill At 27-1 Against 22-7 Eastern Pekin. Then At 6p In The Class 3a Championship Game, Number One Ranked North Harrision At 27-2 Plays Number Two Ranked South Bend St. Joesph’s Who Is 25-2. Then In The Final Game Of The Day In The Class 4a Title Matchup, It Number Two Homestead At 27-2 Against Number Four Indianapolis Pike Who Is 24-3.

Tournament Play Begins Tonight For Both The Lawrenceville And Red Hill Boys Basektball Teams At The Class 2a Newton Regional. The First Game At 6p Central Has Red Hill Playing Casey Followed By Lawrenceville Against Newton.

In Some College Hoops Yesterday, The Oakland City University Men’s Basketball Team Lost To Robert Morris University-peoria 82-81. Addison Waggler Topped The Mighty Oaks With 32 Points And 10 Rebounds. Matt Lucas Had 18 And Logan Worthington Had 17 In The Loss.

The Oakland City Uni Versity Women’s Team Beat Their Counterparts From Robert Morris University-peoria, 100-48. For 16-6 Ocu, Alicia Wilson Had 26 Points, Maddison Ubelhor Had 21, Chelsea Jellison 15 And Oliva Carroll 11.