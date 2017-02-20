Mark Robert Harmon, 53, of Indianapolis, died Thursday, February 16, 2017 at his home after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born May 24, 1963, in Vincennes, he was the son of Robert “Bob” and Anna (Kaiser) Harmon.

He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and a graduate of Rivet High School in 1981. Mark earned a degree in photography from Ivy Tech in Evansville. A skilled photographer, he worked in many facets of the photography industry. He would often be seen around Vincennes with his camera gear in tow looking for that perfect shot. Later in his life he made the transition from photography to equipment repair at Spectrum Janitorial Supply in Indianapolis. He loved working on machines and vacuums there and would drop whatever he was doing to help with any task. Mark was also a talented woodworker and created many beautiful barn wood frames and so many other pieces too numerous to count. Selfless to a fault, Mark always put other’s needs before his own.

Survivors include his wife, Sue (Marchino) Harmon, whom he married November 4, 2003 in New Orleans; three brothers, Dave Harmon and his fiancée, Luella LaCoste and Chris Harmon, all of Vincennes, and Tom Harmon and his wife, Sheila of Greenwood; two brothers-in-law, Tom Marchino and his wife Glenda of Vincennes and Steve Marchino and his wife Sandy of Huntingburg; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Cochran and her husband Danny of Brownsburg; two nephews, Seth and Jared Harmon and two nieces, Victoria and Allison Harmon; and two step nieces, Elizabeth Davison and Megan Millspaugh. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, two sisters-in-law and a beloved cat, Salem.

Funeral services for Mark will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 524 Broadway, Vincennes with Rev. Gary Kaiser officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Friends may visit with Marks family on Tuesday from 11:00 am until the hour of service time of 2:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contribitions may be made to the Knox County Humane Society. On line condolences may be sent to Marks family and friends at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com.