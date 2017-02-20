Michigan Residents Arrested for Marijuana Possession in Daviess County

Indiana State Police arrested two Michigan residents in Daviess County Sunday for Possession of Marijuana.
Both 43-year-old Joseph Rainville and 33-year-old Samantha Donoho of Owosso, Michigan were released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,000 bond.
Washington Police arrested 58-year-old George Craney of Washington Sunday for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Law Enforcement.
Craney is being held without bond.
Washington Police arrested 47-year-old Jamie Tijerina of Washington Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level Greater Than.15%.
Tijerina is being held without bond.
199 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Monday morning.
