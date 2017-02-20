The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reports a Patoka woman was arrested early Sunday morning following a disturbance call in the 200 block of South Main Street in Patoka.
34-year-old Jamie Hartley is facing preliminary charges of Trespassing, Public intoxication, and resisting Law Enforcement.
She was booked into the Gibson County Jail on $650 bond.
Patoka Woman Arrested After Disturbance Call
