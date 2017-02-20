VCSC, Sodexo Team Up for Food Challenge

While healthy eating can be a challenge for kids and parents, elementary school students in the Vincennes Community Schools will use their creativity and culinary skills to make healthy comfort food recipes in the 2017 “Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge.” The national initiative, now in its seventh year, was created to get students thinking about making healthy food choices while also encouraging them to be active and creative in the kitchen. Vincennes students are joining over 2600 other students representing more than 1300 Sodexo-served schools in 30 states.

The challenge will take place Thursday March 16 at 3:30pm at the Lincoln High School cafeteria.