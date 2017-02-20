Vincennes, Washington Offices Closed for Presidents’ Day

All Washington City Government offices and departments are closed today in observance of Presidents’ Day.

There will be no trash pickup and the city bus will not be in operation.

The Recycling Center will also be closed.

Residents with trash pickup on Mondays are asked to have their trash ready for pick-up by 7:00 A.M. on Tuesday.

The Daviess County Landfill will also be closed on today.

Meanwhile, all Vincennes City Government offices are closed today.

Today’s recycling will be delayed one-day and collected on Tuesday.

Trash pickup for the week will not be affected.

The City Collection Site, located behind the Girls’ Softball Diamond Complex on Old Terre Haute Road, will be also be closed today and will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday.