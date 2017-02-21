Gov. Holcomb Still Not Committed to Definite Plan to Pay for Road Repairs

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is still not committing to a tax plan to help repair Indiana’s roads. The Indiana House passed a measure calling for a ten-cent gasoline tax, along with some other fees, to pay for the road repairs.

Legislative Democrats have criticized the Republicans’ call for a gas tax, saying it will hit average Hoosiers the hardest. However, Governor Holcomb disagrees, saying the proposal the House approved is a fair way to pay for the repairs. Holcomb reminds everyone his comments are preferences, and not recommendations, for funding the repairs.

Holcomb also included bonding as a possible solution; however, the bond option is not in the House road-repair plan. Overall, the State of Indiana wants to spend one-point-two billion dollars on road repairs. Governor Holcomb wants to balance increased revenue with an option that doesn’t cause too much pain for Hoosier consumers.