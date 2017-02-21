Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is still not committing to a tax plan to help repair Indiana’s roads. The Indiana House passed a measure calling for a ten-cent gasoline tax, along with some other fees, to pay for the road repairs.
Legislative Democrats have criticized the Republicans’ call for a gas tax, saying it will hit average Hoosiers the hardest. However, Governor Holcomb disagrees, saying the proposal the House approved is a fair way to pay for the repairs. Holcomb reminds everyone his comments are preferences, and not recommendations, for funding the repairs.
Holcomb also included bonding as a possible solution; however, the bond option is not in the House road-repair plan. Overall, the State of Indiana wants to spend one-point-two billion dollars on road repairs. Governor Holcomb wants to balance increased revenue with an option that doesn’t cause too much pain for Hoosier consumers.
Gov. Holcomb Still Not Committed to Definite Plan to Pay for Road Repairs
