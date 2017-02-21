GSH Foundation Celebrating Construction of Hospital Conference Room

The Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation is celebrating its plans to fund construction of a new Hospital Conference Center. The new Center will be a three-thousand square foot space, and will hold conferences of up to 200 people. The center will also preserve part of the torn-down Memorial Building; the former front of the Memorial Building will be used in the flooring of the new conference center. Also, limestone and other materials from the recently-demolished Willis, Memorial, and LaSalle buildings will be used in the Conference Center’s construction. The Hospital Conference Center’s construction will be the G-S-H Foundation’s major financial project for this year.

The Foundation will celebrate the project, and its new headquarters, in an Open House from four to six p-m on Thursday, March 16th. The Foundation offices’ new address is next to the Physical Therapy area just inside the Hospital’s Sixth Street entrance; Foundation offices were previously located in the former Memorial Building.

A ribbon-cutting and project presentation will happen at four-30 on March 16th. More information about the G-S-H Foundation is available by calling 812-885-3192.