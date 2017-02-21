Indiana House Approves ISTEP Replacement

The Indiana House approved a bill Monday to replace the ISTEP exam by the 2018-19 school year.

The measure was approved Monday on a 67-31 vote and now heads to the Senate.

The proposed exam would be titled “Indiana’s Learning Evaluation Assessment Readiness Network,” or ILEARN for short.

Supporters want the test to be shorter and take less time to grade.

They also want Indiana educators to help develop and grade it.